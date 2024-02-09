This Apple Watch band has a secret magnetic charger built in, and it's only $39.99 for Presidents' Day

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackSocial. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Forgetting to charge your Apple Watch can be a major frustration when you rely on it to stay connected throughout the day. Carrying another charger around is inconvenient, especially considering Apple Watches have such long-lasting batteries, so you might not need it every day.

A simpler alternative is to wear your charger the same way you wear your Apple Watch. The PowerBand is an Apple Watch band with an integrated MagSafe magnetic wireless charger. No more carrying around another cable or a bulky Apple Watch charger base. Just grab this integrated Apple Watch charger while it's on sale for Presidents' Day, now only $39.99 instead of $49. No coupon needed!

The PowerBand keeps your Apple Watch charger right where you need it. This seamless charger is compatible with all Apple Watch Series, and you don't have to worry about it being uncomfortable. You might not even notice wearing it. This integrated smartwatch charger is ultra-thin and discreet. And when it's time to power up your Apple Watch, just connect the flexible, cleverly hidden USB connector to a power source and attach your watch to the integrated magnetic charger.

This charger smartwatch band isn't just functional. It's also comfortable, thanks to its lightweight, breathable nylon weave construction. The fit is snug and fully adjustable, and the charger itself is made from durable aluminum. It can go wherever your Apple Watch goes!

Don't go through the day with a low battery.

Use this Presidents' Day Sale to get the PowerBand Apple Watch Band with a Built-in MagSafe Charger while it's just $39.99. Sale ends February 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT!

