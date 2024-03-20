This $33 gadget turns your TV into a digital frame and art gallery

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackSocial. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

When it comes to showing off art in your home, you might feel limited to frames on tables, images hung on walls, or drawings stuck to the kitchen fridge. But there’s a new method of turning your TV into a digital frame to display your favorite paintings.

It’s called Dreamscreens and it’s a USB drive loaded with hundreds of famous works of art throughout history. You can find it on Amazon for $49.99, or here for $32.97! That’s a ClickOnDeals exclusive price that you won’t find anywhere else. Make it yours now by heading directly to checkout!

Setting up your home art gallery takes just a few minutes and button clicks. Start by selecting one of the Dreamscreens USB drives. Yup, you actually get two — one with standard-screen images that preserve the original dimensions of paintings and one with wide-screen art that stretches to fill your entire TV screen. Since you get two, you could have two different art galleries in your home, give one as a gift, or use the second with a digital frame in your office.

Then, plug the Dreamscreens drive into the USB slot of your TV and select the correct input. If your entertainment machine doesn’t have this input, you might be able to use a media server app or screencast from another device to your TV.

Ready to buy? Click here to skip straight to checkout.

Dreamscreens also lets you choose how to display the works of art. Show one at a time, have images flip through a slideshow, or play them as a video with added background music. Any of these options are great for setting some ambiance as you read on the couch, or as a conversation starter at your next gathering.

Use this quick buy link for instant checkout and turn your TV into a digital frame to display hundreds of paintings with Dreamscreens, now $32.97 (reg. $49.99) only on ClickOnDeals. That’s an exclusive 34% savings!

Dreamscreens: Turn Your TV Into a 4K Digital Art Gallery - $32.97



Add to Cart

StackSocial prices subject to change.