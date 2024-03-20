Save $200 on a golf simulator that helps you practice and get free shipping

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackSocial. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Golf season is — finally — just around the corner! Unless you’re a lucky duck who lives down south and can play a game whenever you want, you’re probably itching to hit the green as soon as the weather turns warm. But, after a winter spent indoors, you might be just a little bit rusty.

That’s why you might need TruGolf. It’s a golfing simulator that’s a lot like playing a video game, but it also gives you stats on your swing so you can stay sharp in your off seasons. All ClickOnDeals shoppers are lucky ducks with our exclusive low price of $199.97 (reg. $399.99). It also ships free! Click here to add one to your cart.

Play on hundreds of real-world golf courses from around the world, mini-games, and driving, chip, and putt ranges. There are even options to change the mode of play between beginners, which is great for new players and kids, or party mode when you want to play some golf indoors with friends.

But TruGolf isn’t your typical video game. Instead of a controller or mouse, you’ll use the impact trainer club to make your shots. Actually, the club mimics the feeling of hitting a real golf ball as you swing, so you can really get your head in the game.

Plus, a sensor on the club collects real-time data on your club face angle, angle of attack, swing tempo, and club path. Check out your stats in a post-swing analyzer, helping you understand more about your strengths or areas needing improvement. You might learn that you’re swinging too far in one direction, correct it with some skill-building mini-games, and feel extra confident when walking out onto the real green this summer.

