Commutes and road trips will never be the same with this $96 car infotainment system

If you’ve ever pledged not to use your phone while driving, we’re here to hold you to it! After all, it’s become a little too normalized to glance at your phone for directions or to see who sent that text.

Something that could help you drive safer is a smart infotainment system that seamlessly syncs with your iPhone or Android. We know, we know — not every car has that luxury. But, you can easily add it with this quick-install 6.8-inch touchscreen car display, currently only $95.99 (reg. $159.99).

It mounts on your dashboard and uses your car as a power source! Additionally, you can connect to your car’s speakers wirelessly with a built-in FM transmitter or manually with an AUX cord.

Then, just pair your phone with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto via Bluetooth to use its navigation and media control features. You’ll even be able to use Siri or Google Assistant through your phone to make hands-free calls or send texts without your eyes ever leaving the road.

This infotainment system isn’t quite like others on the market, in the best way! The 6.8-inch screen is actually foldable, giving you 180º adjustments to find a comfortable viewing angle and allowing you to close it completely to be more discreet when your vehicle is parked.

You can also use it to mirror your phone screen or insert a TF card to watch movies, shows, or TikToks with 1024x600 resolution. Of course, this feature isn’t meant to be used while you’re driving, but it could be useful for passengers or a way to stay entertained at rest stops on road trips.

Upgrade your car’s infotainment system and your overall safety while driving with this 6.8-inch touchscreen car display, now just $95.99, normally $159.99. That’s 40% in savings!

