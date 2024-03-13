Digitize film and slides with this Kodak scanner, now $45 off

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackSocial. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Whether you were around for the golden age of film and slides or you inherited the box of family mementos, one thing is for sure: It’s sad to see those old photos collect dust. One thing we see many people doing now, especially on TikTok, is using this Kodak scanner to turn film and slides into digital copies.

It's so easy that anyone can do it! You only need the gadget, your film and slides, and an SD card to preserve these old memories forever.

The Kodak Slide N Scan works with color and black and white negatives and 50mm slides with adapters for 135, 110, and 126 sizes. Just like the name implies, you only have to slide your image into the appropriate adapter and then into the gadget. Then, you’ll see those old family gatherings or vacation photos on the 5-inch LCD screen. You could even hook the scanner up to your TV or computer monitor with an HDMI cord to put on a slideshow for your friends and family!

As you relive those relics, you can also use integrated controls to enhance image quality up to 22MP, adjust colors, and rotate the photo. Once you’re happy with the picture, just tap a button to save it to an SD card (not included). Want the Slide N Scan now? Direct checkout makes it yours in just a few clicks.

You could surprise your parents or grandparents with easily viewable copies of their old photos, share them online, or simply protect and preserve those memories in case something ever happens to the originals.

One verified buyer, Tama K., shares their experience: “[It] works wonderfully. My husband is scanning slides from the 70s, and they are coming out great.” Now, it’s your turn to get started!

The Kodak Slide N Scanner is available to digitize family memories for $179.99 (reg. $224.99).

