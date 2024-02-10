Presidents’ Day sale! Get Dreamscreens for $33 and turn your TV into an art museum with 500+ famous paintings

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackSocial. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

A little-known secret about TVs is that you can use them when turned off! Well, not literally, but you could turn that blank, black screen into an immersive art gallery with this USB gadget called Dreamscreens. It plugs into your TV to display hundreds of famous paintings when you aren’t binge-watching movies.

While you’ll find great reviews and a $49.99 price tag on Amazon, you can get Dreamscreens right here for only $32.97. That’s a ClickOnDeals exclusive price for Presidents’ Day!

First, start by checking that your TV has a USB input. If not, you could use a server media app or another device to screen mirror Dreamscreens onto your TV. Or, you could use it with a digital frame or computer monitor to spice up other rooms in your home!

Then, choose between wide-screen images that cover your entire screen or standard-sized images that keep the paintings in their original size. You can also display the works of art one at a time, as a slideshow, or as a video with integrated background music. Put on a slideshow at your next gathering, or play the video when you curl up on the couch with a good book.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/m_yBsTdSOng

Art enthusiasts might be eager to know exactly which paintings are included with Dreamscreens. You’ll find “The Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh, “The Last Supper” by Leonardo da Vinci, “The Creation of Adam” by Michelangelo, and more than 500 others to discover! Each work of art is displayed in 4K quality, so you can fully appreciate its beauty.

Instead of having a blank screen when your TV is off, enjoy paintings with Dreamscreens and save a bundle with this Presidents’ Day deal: $32.97 (reg. $49.99) through February 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed for this best-on-web price!

