Boost your physical and digital workspace with a $190 Lenovo desktop console

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackSocial. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

At some point in the evolution of technology, we all collectively decided that smaller means better. It explains why we have our hand-held smartphones and laptops that weigh just a few pounds, but some of us are catching onto the fact that tiny devices might actually inhibit our productivity.

If you’re with us, we recommend swapping out your laptop for a desktop setup that delivers more physical and digital space for your projects. With this Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 console that comes with a keyboard and mouse, you can add a monitor for a complete setup. It’s only $189.99 (reg. $349.99) with this Grade “A” refurbished model and you can skip directly to checkout by clicking right here.

This is the highest rating possible for refurbished devices, demonstrating their near-mint condition with little to zero signs of previous use. While it isn’t a brand-new device directly from a store shelf, it’s been tested, cleaned, and repackaged to be ready for a new home. One 5-star rating even says, “Great quality and shipped virtually new."

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 console’s features also hold up well to current standards. Enjoy smooth processing and multitasking with a 6th generation Intel Core i5 with 2.2GHz speed and 16GB of RAM. It also comes with Windows 10 Pro already installed, equipped with extra tools like remote desktop access and BitLocker encryption.

Discover even more features ASAP by adding one to your cart with this link.

Though we agree that smaller doesn’t necessarily mean better, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 happens to be rather tiny — about seven square inches to be exact. This means it won’t take up too much space at your desk, and it’s easy to tuck out of sight. Despite its compact size, the console does pack in 256GB SSD storage and VGA, DisplayPort, USB 3.0, and LAN ports for seamless connectivity.

Upgrade your workspace with this Grade “A” refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 console for $189.99 (reg. $349.99). Don’t forget that it includes a keyboard and mouse! Click here to add one directly to your cart for express checkout.

StackSocial prices subject to change.