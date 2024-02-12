This 26-course e-learning bundle is the first step in your cybersecurity career, now $60 for Presidents’ Day!

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackSocial. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Those who are currently stuck in the never-ending whirlwind of job applications and interviews without getting offers might want to listen up! The truth is, it’s likely not your fault — it could just be that the industry you’re applying for has too many interested applicants and not enough open seats.

An industry that’s been booming in recent years is cybersecurity, and you can actually land some of these in-demand job titles without a degree. Instead, you could earn certifications and get some hands-on experience with this massive 26-course e-learning bundle. It’s on sale for Presidents’ Day for $59.97 (reg. $754.99) — a price you won’t find anywhere else!

Working in cybersecurity is almost like being a tech superhero since you’ll be fighting cybercrime by building systems, testing their vulnerabilities, and constantly analyzing ways to make them more secure.

Here are just a few of the possible job titles you could work toward with this e-learning bundle:

Cybersecurity analyst. Take the CompTIA Security+, CySA+, and CISSP prep courses and measure security in a company’s networks or systems.

Ethical hacker. Try Hands-On Hacking, Penetration Testing, and CompTIA PenTest+ courses to legally attempt to infiltrate a company’s network.

Cloud security specialist. Complete Azure-related courses to work on cloud services in engineering or administration.

IT security administrator. With courses like Microsoft 365 Security Administration and Linux Security Techniques, you could manage and oversee complete IT systems.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg! You could also become a network security engineer, security operations analyst, information security consultant, or cybersecurity first responder. With these certifications and experience on your resume and millions of unfilled positions (according to Cybercrime Magazine), you stand an excellent chance at landing a rewarding, high-paying career!

Get started today with this 26-course cybersecurity developer and IT skills bundle on sale for just $59.97 (reg. $754.99) for Presidents’ Day through February 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed for this exclusive price!

StackSocial prices subject to change.