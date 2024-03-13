Invalid Date
Join the highest growing industry with this $60 cybersecurity e-learning bundle
Looking for a change of pace in your career? You should seriously consider working in cybersecurity, as it’s one of today’s most in-demand fields that’s expected to only continue growing. While we know jobs in IT might seem super technical or complicated, there is actually a range of opportunities available across different disciplines, and learning about them isn’t as difficult as you might think.
How does becoming a highly paid security analyst sound? How about a cloud architect? Or an ethical hacker? You could dip your toes into any of those areas and loads more with this online learning bundle.
The first thing to consider when choosing your new career path is what you want to be doing on a daily basis. Those who enjoy working with people might take courses for roles that help businesses and organizations build, manage, and execute security protections that meet their needs, while those interested in working with computers have a large number of other opportunities:
- Cloud security specialist
- Network security engineer
- Ethical hacker or penetration tester
- Secure software developer
- Cybersecurity or mobile security analyst
- Advanced security practitioner
Ready to earn one of those titles?
While you’ll find at least one course in the above areas, you aren’t limited to those, as that’s just a small sample of what’s inside this online learning bundle. Plus, as the cybersecurity field continually evolves, you might be able to utilize these same skills for roles that don’t even exist yet! That’s what we like to call a future-proof career path.
That's what we like to call a future-proof career path.
