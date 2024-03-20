This lifetime 2TB cloud storage plan costs less than 15 months of Dropbox at $150

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackSocial. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Subscription fees are literally everywhere, and they’re getting out of control. Have you seen those car companies charging drivers to use the heated seats in their car? Or grocery stores wanting you to pay extra to use the self-checkout aisle? It’s time we start spending our dollars with companies that offer products we can actually own, beginning with cloud storage.

Instead of shelling out a $10 payment each month to Dropbox or another platform, you could pay $149.97 (reg. $599) once to own your cloud forever with Internxt. It pays for itself within 15 months of dropping your current plan! Secure yours right now by heading directly to checkout.

This lifetime plan is for 2TB of storage. That’s probably more than you need right off the bat, but as the years go by, you’ll have more and more to stow away and space for it all and more. Internxt makes it easy with desktop, web, and browser apps for virtually any device.

Skip reading the rest and go straight to checkout to secure your lifetime plan.

Internxt is also built for the individual, focusing on unheard levels of security over features you won’t even need or use. For one, all of your files are encrypted in storage and while sharing, and the security protocol is GDPR-compliant.

Uniquely, Internxt even makes the code behind their platform completely accessible through GitHub. This means that developers — whether that’s you or not! — can access and analyze every function to ensure there are no secrets or vulnerabilities within. They truly have nothing to hide!

Here’s what one 5-star reviewer had to say about Internxt, “Among the best cloud hosting services on the market: fast, secure, and reliable. Plus, a great mobile app for managing files. A must-have!”

Drop the subscription fees and pick up 2TB of cloud storage for life with Internxt for $149.97 (reg. $599) right here. That’s 74% in savings, and more across your life as you don’t have to pay any recurring fees. Click here to add directly to your cart for the smoothest checkout experience.

Internxt Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription - $149.97



Add to Cart

StackSocial prices subject to change.