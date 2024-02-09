This virtual golf simulator with 38,000+ courses is $100 off for Presidents’ Day!

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackSocial. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Even though Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring, us golfers are still itching — maybe more than ever — to get back on the green. While you could fly south to grab a game, it might be more practical to find a way to golf at home. We aren’t talking about setting up a mini-golf course in your basement. We’re talking about the PhiGolf simulator!

You could play all year long, no matter the weather, and even improve your technique with tech that analyzes your swing. For Presidents’ Day, the PhiGolf World Tour Edition is on sale for only $149.99 (reg. $249) for a new open-box model.

PhiGolf World Tour Edition has more than 38,000 digitally rendered versions of real-world courses! You could play on virtual greens across the globe or get familiar with local courses before stepping onto the real course.

Use the iOS or Android app on your mobile device to golf from anywhere, or screencast it on your computer monitor or TV for a big-screen experience! You can putt alone, with family and friends, or connect with others online to play a match.

Funded on Kickstarter, the PhiGolf simulator also helps you sharpen your skills as you play. With each hit taken, a special sensor reads key metrics on your swinging, chipping, driving, and putting so you can identify your strengths and areas needing some improvement.

Above, we mentioned that the PhiGolf is discounted by $100 because it’s a new open-box model. While the box may show extra signs of handling (from returns or transport to and from warehouses) the product itself is verified to still be in brand-new condition!

Grab your new open-box PhiGolf World Tour Edition for just $149.99 (reg. $249) with this Presidents’ Day sale. No coupon is needed!

StackSocial prices subject to change.