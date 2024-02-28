Boost your productivity by picking up Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows for only $56

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackSocial. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

When it comes to technology, people tend to gravitate one way or the other. As a PC user who transformed into a Mac user, there are certain things I miss about my old computer (I hate change), but there are too many things to love about my MacBook to probably ever go back to Windows.

For a while, my family had a 2003 MS Office version on an actual CD-ROM that could be installed on our PC desktops and laptops. As a creature of habit, I literally used (and loved!) this license until I got my MacBook in 2017. It took me a little while to hop aboard the Mac bandwagon, but eventually, I was very happy with my new computer — with the exception of one thing: I couldn’t use my beloved Microsoft programs from that disk.

I got by using the Pages and Numbers apps on my computer when I needed to, relied on Google Docs/Sheets/Slides/etc., but it was always annoying when someone would email you a .docx file. You couldn’t open it in Word, or you needed to format something correctly — it was just not the same!

After a few years, I considered getting an MS Office license for my Mac, but by then, everything had turned into subscriptions. I know I’m not the only one who loathes this never-ending practice of paying for things, as if we don’t have enough of them with the rest of our monthly bills. So, I decided it wasn’t worth it.

Save yourself the headache of subscription fees

This feeling must have permeated through society, because now there are lifetime licenses of Microsoft Office available that you can pay for just once, and be done with recurring fees forever. Naturally, I was thrilled to come across this $55.99 deal available with coupon code ENJOY20 through March 10.

This particular license is from 2021, so it’s technically not the most up-to-date version, but it still has everything you need, plus free updates and customer support for life. But let’s be honest, I’d download my 2003 version again if I could — so a few years old is nothing. It’s 2024, and I still have an iPhone 7 because I refuse to give up my home button, but I digress.

The installation process was a breeze:

After you purchase the license, you’ll get an email with your product key, and you can start installing it on your computer right away. Just make sure you redeem your product key within 30 days and that your operating system is updated to either Monterey, Sonoma, or Ventura. Go to the redemption site, enter your key, and then sign in or create your Microsoft account. Scroll down to “Products you’ve purchased” and click “install” — and, boom, it’s downloading. You never have to pay for it again! Let your computer do its thing, and all the programs that come with the license are now on your Mac, which include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (basic), and OneNote (free version).

Useful Microsoft apps for your Mac

You can use Word for all your writing needs, whether it’s for work, school, or that novel you’ve been meaning to start for years. Excel can help you with managing budgets, tasks, and just about any type of list or table you’d need to make. Create eye-catching presentations with help from PowerPoint, which can give you all the tools you need to spruce up that pitch, or even a well-thought-out case to your spouse about why you two should to book an all-inclusive Caribbean vacation…who’s to say?

Outlook can be used as a top-notch email service that can be accessed from any device — even if you have an old phone with a button like me. Use Teams to connect with your workmates or long-distance family members, whether that’s for sharing files and photos or video chatting. And finally, OneNote can be a great tool for note-taking that helps keep you organized and allows you to add audio from your computer or even sketch from your tablet.

Don't miss this deal for a lifetime of Microsoft Office

So, if you’re a fellow Mac fan with an affinity for Microsoft Office products, you’ve come to the right place. The best part is that you’ll have it installed on your computer permanently without worrying about paying subscription costs!

You, too, can score a one-time payment for a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2021 for Mac on sale at just $55.99 when you use coupon code ENJOY20 at checkout by March 10 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

