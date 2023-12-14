Last-minute gifting: 20TB of cloud storage is now under $90 and arrives instantly!

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackSocial. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Christmas is now less than a week away! Have you finished gift shopping? If not, it might already be too late for physical goodies to arrive on time — but it’s never too late for digital gifts that arrive instantly.

This one is a top choice for students, working professionals, and small business owners: 20TB of cloud storage they can own for life with this one-time $89.97 (reg. $1,494) payment. This Prism Drive plan is an exclusive product you won’t find anywhere else, and therefore, we have the lowest price found on the web!

What can a 20TB cloud hold? Around four million photos, 20,000 hours of HD video, or 20 million documents. While this may seem like an excess, it’s an excellent future-proof storage solution that’s equipped to grow with advancing technology and data storage needs.

Every file is safeguarded with AES 256-bit encryption in rest and transfer. That’s the same type used by the US military, and it’s thought to be the highest protection currently available.

Since Prism Drive is a web-based app, the cloud is accessible from any device — smartphones, tablets, and laptops — and backups are quick with a simple drag and drop. The cloud can store most, if not all, file types like photos, videos, audio, and documents, with support for large sizes.

Some other features that make Prism Drive stand out from other clouds: 30-day trash recovery saves files from accidental deletion; easily shareable links for videos, graphics, and audio files streamline work and business operation; and in-line file previews help the digital space stay organized and efficient.

