New year, new bedsheets! This 6-piece bamboo-blend set is under $30 for a limited time

The New Year isn’t just for setting ambitious resolutions. It’s also a perfect time for small, but meaningful changes, like refreshing your bedding. Speaking of which, when was the last time you got new sheets? More importantly, do they provide the comfort and coziness you’re after?

If you’re looking to upgrade to a set that’s a little more luxurious, you should check out these bamboo- and microfiber-blend sheets. While they can be pricey ($119+), ClickOnDeals is running a year-end sale where you can get a 6-piece set for only $28.97!

These Bed Bath Fashions sheets come in twin, full, queen, and king sets, and in colors like white, gray, khaki, emerald, gold, lilac, and teal. From minimalist styles to colorful children and groovy grandparents, there’s a match for just about anyone. The 6-piece set includes flat and fitted sheets and four pillowcases. The over 300 reviews awarding these ultra-comfy sheets a 4.6 out of 5-star rating don’t lie — they're a hit!

What makes bamboo sheets so special? When blended with microfiber materials, they’re incredibly soft, yet moisture-wicking, to bring comfort for year-round use. One reviewer adds, “They are so soft and get softer as they are used and washed.” Imagine having bed sheets that actually get better the longer you have them!

Plus, such materials are hypoallergenic. This makes the sheets an excellent option for those with sensitive skin or a comfortable fit for your guest bedroom. The Bed Bath Fashions sheets are also made with no harmful chemicals that wash out over time, making them resistant to wrinkles and fading colors.

Just take it from Patricia K., “These are excellent sheets at an exceptional price! I originally bought one set, then returned [to the shop] and bought two more!”

Grab your 6-piece bamboo-blend sheet set while it's on sale for just $28.97 through January 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed!

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackSocial. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.