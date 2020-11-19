Play & Relive 620+ Classic-Style 8-Bit Games with TV-Compatible Console

Description
Get your nostalgia in a box! Preloaded with 620 classic games from your childhood, this gaming console is sure to have something for everyone. With the audio/video cable, you can easily link up to your TV for hours of gaming fun. This console also comes with two hardwired joysticks so you have intense games with your best buddies.
Notes:
- Built-in 620 classic games
- Ergonomic design for comfortable handling
- Dual control TV handheld video classic game console
- Supports multi game & you can have a great fun
- Easy to use & to operate at affordable prices
-
Before inserting a card, be sure to turn off the power
-
Do not touch the socket part of the game card
-
Do not put game consoles, game cards, power transformers,placed in extremely hot or cold environment, etc.
-
8-bit game console, built-in 620 classic games, does not support game cards
- Children under 3 years of age are prohibited from use