Play & Relive 620+ Classic-Style 8-Bit Games with TV-Compatible Console

Description

Get your nostalgia in a box! Preloaded with 620 classic games from your childhood, this gaming console is sure to have something for everyone. With the audio/video cable, you can easily link up to your TV for hours of gaming fun. This console also comes with two hardwired joysticks so you have intense games with your best buddies.





Built-in 620 classic games

Ergonomic design for comfortable handling

Dual control TV handheld video classic game console

Supports multi game & you can have a great fun

Easy to use & to operate at affordable prices