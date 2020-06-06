5/5 Star Review! Make Your Toilet Flush Like It's New with This 28" Plumbing Tool — Flexible, Heavy-Duty & Shatterproof

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Toiletsaber: The Fastest, Most Hygienic Way to Unclog a Toilet, Ever!

by Mr. Sparkle
Description

With everyone at home, is your bathroom not as happy as it once was? Mr. Sparkle Company's Toiletsaber is a revolutionary new toilet unclogging tool which has a unique J-shaped, flexible head to effectively and hygienically unclog the toilet. Long enough at 28 inches, Toiletsaber allows maximum contact with tough visible clogs while keeping your hands out of the mess. It won't compromise your toilet since it's non-scratch, light, and easy to use. For heavy cleaning, Toiletsaber wipes clean in seconds so you can use it til there's no more clog.

5.0/5 rating based on 219 reviews: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

  • Flexing two-sided J- head design allows maximum contact with visible clogs
  • 28" long to keep your hands out of the mess
  • Light, non-scratch & safe to use for all toilets
  • Great for heavy cleaning w/ its shatterproof, chemical resistant properties

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Materials: polypropylene
  • Length: 28"
  • Weight: 8.6 oz
  • Comfort grip
  • Ergonomic handle
  • Non-splash
  • Light & easy to use
  • Wipes clean in seconds
  • Unclogs toilets fast
  • Manufacturer's 5-year warranty

Includes

  • 1x Toiletsaber

