Featuring Gravity Induction Sensor Technology, This Smart Base Keeps Your Coffee or Tea Warm Until Your Last Sip

Description

Enjoy your beverage warm from the first sip to the last drop! This lightweight, sleek, cup warmer uses smart technology to keep your beverage at the temperature you choose and automatically shut off for peace of mind. The gravity induction sensor technology will turn the unit off after 1 minute if it senses there is no weight on it – as in an empty cup or no cup at all. You won't have to put up with stale coffee or tea anymore! Just put your mug on top of this cup warmer and enjoy!





18W heating element keeps your beverage at the temperature you choose

Choose desired temperature between 104°F &140°F

Automatically turns off after 1 minute if it senses there is no weight on it

Spills will not short out the water-resistant design

Easy to use with one-button operation

How to Use

Plug the cord into a functioning outlet Touch the button once & the indicator light will blink RED signaling the unit is heating up. Once the unit has reached a stable temperature between 122-140°F the indicator will light up solid RED Touch the button a second time & the indicator will light up BLUE signaling the temperature is cooled down between 104-122°F. Touching the button a third time turns the unit OFF

Notes