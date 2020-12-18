Effectively Remove Plaque Even to the Last Residue with This Portable Flosser's 360° Rotating Nozzle & High-Pressure Pulsed Water Jet

Description

With full enthusiasm for your oral health, Dr.Bei founder Zhang Jun integrates the world's top resources to create a good water flosser. It's a portable cleaning companion with a 180ml water tank and a high-pressure pulsed water jet to cleanse without any residue. With 3 adjustable water pressures, you can choose the best mode for your teeth based on your teeth and gums' sensitivity. If you are using for the first time or in a sore tooth, sensitive gums, or mouth ulcers, it is recommended to choose the soft mode. This device also has a 360° rotating nozzle for deep care. Both powerful and portable, this compact water flosser can easily be used anywhere — at the office or gym, while traveling, or at home.





