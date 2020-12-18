Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

DR.BEI Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner

Effectively Remove Plaque Even to the Last Residue with This Portable Flosser's 360° Rotating Nozzle & High-Pressure Pulsed Water Jet

by DR.BEI
Description

With full enthusiasm for your oral health, Dr.Bei founder Zhang Jun integrates the world's top resources to create a good water flosser. It's a portable cleaning companion with a 180ml water tank and a high-pressure pulsed water jet to cleanse without any residue. With 3 adjustable water pressures, you can choose the best mode for your teeth based on your teeth and gums' sensitivity. If you are using for the first time or in a sore tooth, sensitive gums, or mouth ulcers, it is recommended to choose the soft mode. This device also has a 360° rotating nozzle for deep care. Both powerful and portable, this compact water flosser can easily be used anywhere — at the office or gym, while traveling, or at home.

  • Powerful oral squirt gun. Cleans every corner deeply & precisely
  • High-pressure pulsed water flow. Massages your gums gently
  • Brace-friendly. Ideal choice for people with implants, bridges, braces & crowns
  • 360° rotating nozzle. For in-depth cleaning of hard-to-reach areas
  • Partner with mouthwash. Works great with different types of mouthwash
  • Portable. Discrete, small footprint design takes up minimal space

Awards

  • German Reddot Design Award Winner 2017
  • "#1 Xiaomi Crowdfunding" in lifestyles

Specs

  • Color: white
  • Materials: ABS
  • Dimensions: 6.34"H x 2.77"L x 1.57"W
  • High-pressure jet
  • 3 modes
  • Water tank capacity: 180ml
  • 360° rotatable nozzle
  • IPX7 waterproof
  • Battery: 2,000mAh
  • Lifetime: 25-30 days
  • USB rechargeable
  • Discrete & portable
  • Travel size

Includes

  • DR.BEI Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner
  • 360° Nozzle
  • USB Cable
  • User Manual
  • Travel Bag
  • Packing Box

