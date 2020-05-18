Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch

16 High-Tech Sports Functions Including Calorie, Step, & Heart Rate Tracking with Text & Call Alerts on Full Capacitive Touch Screen

by ChronoWatch
Description

ChronoWatch is the New Generation Smart Watch with all the features you will love and need. Whether it's for your fitness goals or for handy, instant notifications, this is the watch for you. It has 16 main functions including activity tracking, sleep monitor, blood pressure monitor, message & call notification, alarm, and more! It's waterproof too! So you can go all out with your workout routines. It comes with a 1.4" colorful display and full capacitive touch supporting taps and swaps, so it's very easy to use. Simply download the Da Fit app on your phone and pair it via Bluetooth. With 3 hours of charge, this watch lasts up to 7 days of use.

  • Track your daily activity, including steps, calories burned, mileage & heart rate
  • Monitor your blood pressure & blood oxygen levels
  • Wear it anywhere, anytime thanks to its sweat & waterproof design
  • Control phone calls & music
  • Get alerts for SMS, Facebook & more
  • View the time, date & week on the sleek 1.4-inch screen display
Note: This watch only measures general beat changes since it's not as tight as usual blood pressure devices. The only medically accurate and validated way to do so is by stopping the blood flow by inflating a BP cuff around your upper arm, then deflating it while listening for changes in your arteries.

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Material: colorful stainless steel, soft silicone strap
  • Total length: 10.2"
  • Adjustable length: 4.7" to 7.8"
  • Display: 1.4"
  • Main functions
    • Activity Tracking: Steps, Distance, Calories
    • Multi-Sport Activities mode & Data
    • Stopwatch
    • Dynamic Heart Rate Monitor
    • Sleep Monitor
    • Blood Pressure
    • Blood Oxygen
    • Activities Reminders
    • Messages & Calls Notifications
    • Alarm
    • Weather
    • Shutter
    • Control Music
    • Find Watch
    • Control Screen Brightness
    • Multi-displays
  • Charging time: 3 hours
  • Life time: 7 days (using); 20 days (standby)
  • Languages: English,Chinese, traditional Chinese, Korean, German, Spanish, Japanese, French, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Arabic, and Ukraine
  • App: Da Fit (iOS and Android)
  • Pairs via Bluetooth

Compatibility

  • iOS 9.0 or later
  • Android 4.4 or later

Includes

  • ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch (Black)
  • USB Cable

Shipping

  Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Dec 19 - Dec 26

Terms

  Returns accepted within 30 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.
