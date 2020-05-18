16 High-Tech Sports Functions Including Calorie, Step, & Heart Rate Tracking with Text & Call Alerts on Full Capacitive Touch Screen

Description

ChronoWatch is the New Generation Smart Watch with all the features you will love and need. Whether it's for your fitness goals or for handy, instant notifications, this is the watch for you. It has 16 main functions including activity tracking, sleep monitor, blood pressure monitor, message & call notification, alarm, and more! It's waterproof too! So you can go all out with your workout routines. It comes with a 1.4" colorful display and full capacitive touch supporting taps and swaps, so it's very easy to use. Simply download the Da Fit app on your phone and pair it via Bluetooth. With 3 hours of charge, this watch lasts up to 7 days of use.



