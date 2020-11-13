Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle > Health & Fitness > Health Care

BetterBack™ Luxe Posture Support

The Perfect Product to Correct Posture & Relieve Back Pain in Just 15 Minutes Made with NASA-Engineered Memory Foam

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$49.99 $59 16% off
by BetterBack
Therapy
$54.99 $89
Luxe
$49.99 $59
Add to Cart
Choose Options
Add 1 Year Warranty - $9.99
Add 2 Year Warranty - $11.99
Learn More
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Improve your posture and ease back pain with this compact back-saver that makes every chair ergonomic. BetterBack Luxe features NASA engineered memory foam, giving you ultra sitting comfort. Wearing it for just 15 minutes a day can retrain your body’s default posture, so when you stand or sit without BetterBack, your posture is greatly improved. BetterBack is made from ridiculously high-quality material that will last you for years, and yet costs less than a single doctor’s visit, massage, or chiropractic adjustment.

As Seen on Shark Tank!

  • NASA Engineered Memory Foam. Provides ultra sitting comfort
  • Water-Resistant Outer Shell. Prevents water penetration
  • Slip-Resistant Knee Pads. Prevents it from sliding up when worn on the knee
  • Custom Webbing Straps. Flexible so you can get a custom ergonomic fit
  • Versatile. Great for watching TV, traveling, office, studying, gaming & meditating
Successfully funded on Kickstarter
4.3/5 stars on Amazon: ★ ★ ★ ★

Specs

  • Fits: waist sizes up to 40"
  • Color: gray
  • Materials: polyester, nylon, NASA memory foam
  • Dimensions: 13.7"H x 11"L x 4"W
  • Improve posture
  • Ease back pain
  • Long-lasting
  • Cost-effective
  • Water-resistant
  • Slip-resistant
  • Flexible
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

  • BetterBack™ Luxe Posture Support

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Jan 22 - Jan 28

Terms

  • Returns accepted within 30 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.
See More Reviews