AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads

Remove up to 10 Times More Plaque with This Powerful Toothbrush

You only get one set of adult teeth, and it deserves better than a flimsy $2 manual toothbrush. Capable of removing up to 10 times more plaque than a traditional brush, the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush gives your pearly whites the TLC they deserve. This high-end brush allows you to customize your brushing experience with soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning modes. Plus, the 40,000 VPM motor provides a deep clean while dissolving stains and whitening your teeth at the same time. For an amazing price, you'll even get the included travel case and eight brush heads, so you'll save on brush head replacements down the line.

  • Remove 10x more plaque than a traditional toothbrush
  • Improve your gum health in as little as one week
  • 40,000 VPM motor dissolves stains & whitens simultaneously
  • Customize your brushing experience with whiten, massage & cleaning modes
  • Take anywhere thanks to the included travel case & extra brush heads

  • 40,000 VPM motor
  • 4 cleaning modes: soft, whiten, massage, and clean

  • Brush handle
  • Charging dock
  • 8 brush heads
  • Travel case
  • Manual

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Dec 18 - Dec 23

