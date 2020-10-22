Remove up to 10 Times More Plaque with This Powerful Toothbrush

Description

You only get one set of adult teeth, and it deserves better than a flimsy $2 manual toothbrush. Capable of removing up to 10 times more plaque than a traditional brush, the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush gives your pearly whites the TLC they deserve. This high-end brush allows you to customize your brushing experience with soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning modes. Plus, the 40,000 VPM motor provides a deep clean while dissolving stains and whitening your teeth at the same time. For an amazing price, you'll even get the included travel case and eight brush heads, so you'll save on brush head replacements down the line.





Remove 10x more plaque than a traditional toothbrush

Improve your gum health in as little as one week

40,000 VPM motor dissolves stains & whitens simultaneously

Customize your brushing experience with whiten, massage & cleaning modes

Take anywhere thanks to the included travel case & extra brush heads

Quick, grab this deal while supplies last!