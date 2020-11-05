Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

24K Gold & Bee Venom Anti-Aging Beauty Bundle

Renew & Revitalize Aging Skin with This Set of 24K Gold-Infused Retinol Facial Cream & Bee Venom Serum

by Nuovaglo
Face Cream & Serum
2-Pack Serum
1-Pack Serum
Description

Anti-aging products have come a long way over the past ten years, and 24K gold-infused products are some of the most exciting and effective yet. That's why Nuovaglo bundled together two of these wonders at one amazingly low price: 24K Anti-Agin Retinol Facial Cream and 24K Bee Venom Serum. This anti-aging dream team is just what you need to turn back time on your skin, and you can save on both products when you buy this exclusive bundle.

24K Anti-Aging Retinol Face Cream

  • Green tea extract renews, smoothes, & restores youthful, supple skin
  • Retinol firms & smoothes fine lines and wrinkles
  • Gold is used for its anti-inflammatory & antioxidant benefits
  • Hyaluronic acid binds moisture & helps your skin maintain a balanced amount of moisture

24K Bee Venom Serum

  • Proven (just after a “brief use”) to visibly reduce fine lines
  • Activates the gold ions & resulting in increased vitality and elasticity
  • Leaves the skin supple & elastic
  • Refines the skin surface
  • Boosts moisture & long lasting hydration
  • Helps produce crucial skin hydrating acids & oils for a radiant complexion
  • 24K gold reduces glycation-induced skin aging by 50% by reducing collagen degeneration
  • Caffeine helps reduce puffy eyes

Specs

  • 24K Anti-Aging Retinol Face Cream
    • Ingredients: DI Water, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Stearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Cetyl Esters Wax, Carbomer, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Butter, Grape Seed Oil, Glycerin, Retinyl Palmitate, Rosehip Oil, Aloe Vera Gel, Polyacrylamide (&), C13-14 Isoparaffin (&), Laureth-7, Phenoxyethanol, Trolamine TEA, Purified Water, Sodium Hyaluronate (Hyaluronic Acid), Gluconolactone, Sodium Benzoate, Rosemary Leaf Extract, Green Tea Extract, Licorice Root Extract, Pomegranate Seed Extract, Xanthan Gum, Apple Stem Cell, Vitamin E Acetate, Shea Butter Fragrance, Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Peppermint oil, EDTA, 24K cosmetic gold
    • Size: 0.5 fl.oz (15ml)
    • 4-month supply
    • Anti-aging
    • Anti-inflammatory, antioxidant
  • 24K Bee Venom Serum
    • Ingredients: DI Water, Polyacrylamide (&), C13-14 Isoparaffin (&), Laureth-7, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Water, glycerin, stealth-20, N-hydroxysuccinimide, chrysin, palmitoyl tetrapeptide- 7, Cucumber Extract, Phenyl Dimethicone, Sunflower Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Purified Water, Sodium Hyaluronate (Hyaluronic Acid), Gluconolactone, Sodium Benzoate, Olive Squalane, Argan Oil, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5, Glycerin, Water & Lecithin & Superoxide Dismutase, Chondrus Crispus Extract, Vitamin E (dl-alpha-tocopherol acetate), Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, 24K gold, Caffeine, Vitamin A (retinol-palmitate), Shea Butter Fragrance, Bee Venom
    • Size: 0.5 fl.oz (15ml)
    • Natural Botox alternative
    • Lifting & firming
  • Cruelty-free
  • Non-GMO
  • Made in USA
  • Manufacturer's 30-day warranty

Includes

  • 24K Anti-Aging Retinol Face Cream (0.5fl.oz)
  • 24K Bee Venom Serum (0.5fl.oz)

