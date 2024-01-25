This 3-in-1 wireless charging station is a saving grace for Apple users at only $35

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackSocial. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Owning several gadgets from the long-standing Fortune 500 company, Apple, has an unfortunate downside: the struggle of keeping everything charged! Since each device needs its own cable and power adapter, your nightstand, desk, or travel bag probably looks like a series of unfortunate events.

This 3-in-1 wireless charging pad might be the method to the madness at home and while on the go. Plus, it’s half off right now at only $34.99 (reg. $69.99).

Juice up your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, all at the same time, with just one USB-C cable (included) and an 18W power adapter (not included, but you probably already have one!). The 3-in-1 charging pad also folds into a triangle to work as a phone stand for MagSafe-compatible iPhones or into a uniform stack for easy storage and transport.

The earbuds charging spot works with AirPods 2nd and 3rd generation and all AirPods Pro models, and the Apple Watch spot is for Series 2 and newer and will not work with Samsung watches. Plus, the iPhone spot might work for Qi-wireless Androids or other devices.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/McNj8JMcTK0

Take a glimpse into your future with the 3-in-1 wireless charging pad: Before bed, instead of fishing for your iPhone’s USB-C cable and your AirPods’ lightning cord, just throw them onto their designated charging spots. Then, pop off your Apple Watch and do the same. You just might notice that your devices juice up even faster with this gadget’s 15W phone, 5W earbuds, and 2.5W watch outputs.

Then, when you’re heading to the office or packing for a trip, simply grab this gadget and its charging block and cable. No more tangled cable tumbleweeds — is that considered a fire hazard? — floating around your bag or suitcase!

Streamline the Apple lifestyle with this 3-in-1 wireless charging station for just $34.99 (reg. $69.99). That’s a 50% discount!

