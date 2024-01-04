These pilot helmet inspired snow goggles fit most, and they're only $39.99 for now

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackSocial. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Whether you're hitting the slopes or hiking in extreme weather, visibility is essential. That means ensuring you have a pair of snow goggles you can rely on during heavy weather and intense activity. Your regular old sunglasses may not cut it, but you might not need to shell out for expensive brand-name goggles, either.

These Balance Cylindrical Designer Snow Goggles were inspired by fighter pilot helmet visors and give wearers a wide field of vision. They may look stylish, but these goggles had their price cut from $50 down to $39.99, but that won't last much longer.

The Balance Snow Goggles have a cylindrical design that may fit a variety of face shapes and most helmets, which means you might not need to check sizing before grabbing them as a gift for a winter sports lover. They're equipped with a thermoplastic polyurethane frame that helps resist low temperatures. Foggy goggles can be a real problem when you're zipping down the black diamond. That's why these goggles have a two-way ventilation channel.

Even the pros slip on the slopes once in a while, but these goggles have double-layer foam for high-impact protection. And don't worry about getting the sun in your eye. The double polycarbonate lenses boast 100% UV400 protection.

Goggles also come with additional features like an adjustable belt and anti-slip design, and your purchase comes with a premium microfiber pouch, microfiber cleaning cloth, and a customized box to keep these goggles in their best shape when unused.

Winter may just be hitting its stride, but this price won't be available for much longer.

You only have until January 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get a pair of Balance Cylindrical Designer Snow Goggles for $39.99. No coupon needed!

Prices subject to change.