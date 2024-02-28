Break the doomscrolling cycle with this e-learning platform, now $69 for lifetime access

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackSocial. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

I never fully agreed with the saying, “You learn something new every day,” until I discovered StackSkills. While I do learn new things here and there (like how to properly eat an orange from TikTok!), I spend a lot more of my free time binge-watching horror movies, doomscrolling social media, and well…not learning.

That’s why I set a New Year’s resolution to spend more time reading. But, spoiler alert: I haven’t read a single book this year. I realized that being a full-time writer, the last thing I want to do after work is look at more words. So, I hit up Google in search of other learning formats and opportunities.

I found a number of platforms that offer e-learning courses, but the prices were…yikes! Remember, I’m a full-time writer, not a famous author. Then, I came across StackSkills.

While it’s a lot like other e-learning websites, they offer an Unlimited plan that grants you lifetime access to hundreds of courses for only $69! Of course, I had to share this hidden gem and how I’m using it to learn something new every day.

Explore 1,000+ e-courses in virtually any subject

Setting up StackSkills was about as easy as making a Netflix account, though far more exciting. I just had to enter the email I wanted to use for the account, confirm it, and enter my preferred name and password. Then, I got instant access to the platform!

Honestly, I was a little overwhelmed by the number of learning opportunities on my screen, but happy to see I could search courses by category or keyword. I wasn’t exactly sure what I wanted to learn at first, but I knew it was something in the creative or self-growth departments.

Here are a few courses that caught my eye while I was exploring:

"Become a Better Photographer"

"Learn How to Read & Write Music in 2 Hours"

"How to Write a Movie Script"

"Neuroplasticity: How to Rewire Your Brain"

"27 Life-Changing Lessons from the Smartest People in History"

Learn only what interests you, and completely at your own pace

I chose the "27 Life-Changing Lessons from the Smartest People in History" course as my first. The instructor, Brandon Hakim, is really on a mission to teach students what he never learned in school. In fact, he reads an entire book every day and studies strategies and quotes from celebrities like Will Smith and Arnold Schwarzenegger and classic thinkers like Aristotle and Carnegie.

This course was broken down into ten modules, starting with some foundational lessons and working up to goal-specific ones. Each is full of video lessons to watch or listen to. I quickly realized that I didn’t even have to take the lessons in order like I had to in college, and I could jump around as I wished!

I found the "How to Achieve Your Dreams" module the most applicable to my current goal of making more out of my free time. Instructor Hakim insisted on setting a definite life purpose and working backward to understand what daily habits you could create to get there. One example is creating a “bible” of your favorite rituals, sayings, or motivational tips that you can rehearse every so often to stay focused and on track.

As a whole, this course helped me realize that I’m unsure whether I want to focus most on my career, relationships, hobbies, or something else entirely. But, I did learn that starting good habits now can help set the foundation until I get there.

Besides, this course is just one of hundreds now available to me, for life! Right now, my biggest goal is to complete around one course each week, maybe more if I feel extra motivated.

StackSkills makes learning fun and easy

It wasn’t just this specific course that made me fall in love with StackSkills, I also enjoyed a lot of its features. For one, I can watch courses from desktop and mobile devices. I took advantage of this and listened to some lessons on my phone while taking a walk.

You can also change the speed of videos, just like you can on YouTube and Netflix, if you need to slow things down or speed them up. This is especially useful if an instructor talks too fast or slow for your learning style.

The video window even has a built-in section for note-taking, so you can jot down what resonates with you or something you want to reference later. I find that I’m more engaged in learning when I take notes, and this feature was quite useful compared to opening another tab on my laptop or carrying around a notebook.

And at the end of the course, I was given a digital certificate of completion. I might include this on my LinkedIn profile or even on my resume if I'm ever back in the job market.

